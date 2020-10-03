Reviewing CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (OTCMKTS:USAP)

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products -1.70% -1.32% -0.89%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CITIC and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 225.13%. Given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is more favorable than CITIC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CITIC and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $243.01 million 0.21 $4.28 million $0.47 12.11

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Risk & Volatility

CITIC has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CITIC beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

