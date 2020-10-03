Reviewing Tilray (TLRY) and Its Rivals

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tilray alerts:

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tilray and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 164.05%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.85 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.20

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.