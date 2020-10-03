Reviewing Waste Management (NYSE:WM) & NeXplore (NYSE:NXPC)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waste Management and NeXplore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 1 6 8 0 2.47 NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management currently has a consensus price target of $114.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than NeXplore.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXplore has a beta of 103.22, meaning that its stock price is 10,222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and NeXplore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $15.46 billion 3.11 $1.67 billion $4.40 25.88 NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than NeXplore.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and NeXplore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 10.66% 25.84% 6.54% NeXplore N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Management beats NeXplore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated 247 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 102 MRFs; and 314 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it offers fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NeXplore Company Profile

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

