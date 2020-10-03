Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $180,783.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vincent A. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Vincent A. Miller sold 500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $17,010.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $35.55 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

