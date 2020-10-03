Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $1,464,683.20 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 42,578 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $1,464,683.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RVMD stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $19,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

