Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) versus Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Critical Analysis

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $155.90 million 0.36 -$1.84 million N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.15 -$31.08 million $1.54 16.86

Richardson Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Dividends

Richardson Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Avnet pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richardson Electronics has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Avnet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics -1.18% -1.52% -1.21% Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Richardson Electronics and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Avnet beats Richardson Electronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. Its products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. This segment also offers technical services for microwave and industrial equipment. The company's Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, such as touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, specialized cabinet finishes, application specific software packages, and certification services to corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Healthcare segment manufactures, refurbishes, and distributes diagnostic imaging replacement parts, including CT and MRI systems and tubes, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, and magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; and additional replacement solutions. This segment serves hospitals, medical centers, asset management companies, independent service organizations, and multi-vendor service providers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

