Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Roche stock opened at $345.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.61. Roche has a 52 week low of $280.35 and a 52 week high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

