Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

