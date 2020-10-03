Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

