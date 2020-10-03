Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.29) on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

