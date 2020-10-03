Ruff Market Cap Hits $4.98 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $336,792.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

