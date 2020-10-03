RWE (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RWE AG (ETR:RWE)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.96 ($37.60) and last traded at €31.98 ($37.62). Approximately 3,634,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.00 ($37.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.29 and a 200-day moving average of €29.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

