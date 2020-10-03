SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.