Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sampo Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Danske raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

