Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,491,159.20 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 154,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $7,491,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at about $8,470,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

