SCS Group’s (SCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Tuesday. SCS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 255.29 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.05.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

