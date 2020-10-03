Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

CKH opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $622.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 4,899.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 864,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 846,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,308,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 179,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 132.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 77,734 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

