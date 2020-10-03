Seele-N Market Cap Reaches $3.98 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00044342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.05429914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

