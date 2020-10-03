SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $1,032,000.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

