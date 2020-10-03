Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical's revenue growth on the back of its leadership position and cost-effective healthcare provider in each of its business segments is impressive. Its acquisition strategy also aids its organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential acquisition opportunities. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's Concentra segment is poised for growth due to the addition of U.S. Healthworks, which resulted in increased visits, decreased patient turnaround times and enhanced staffing efficiencies. However, a high debt-level in the company’s capital structure remains a concern. It anticipates coronavirus-induced financial uncertainties to dent in revenues. It also repealed its previously provided guidance for 2020.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Select Medical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

Select Medical stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,598,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 132,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Select Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 146.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

