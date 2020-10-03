Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.14.

SMTC stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $323,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,195. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

