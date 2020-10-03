Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $688.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

