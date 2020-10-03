Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSDOY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $83.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
