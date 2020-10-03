Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSDOY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $83.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

