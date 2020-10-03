Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $1,300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $998.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,014.93.
SHOP stock opened at $1,028.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $982.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.14. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
