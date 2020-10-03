Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $1,300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $998.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,014.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,028.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $982.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.14. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.84, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

