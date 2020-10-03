Short Interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Increases By 20.5%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,289.4 days.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20. Adelaide Brighton has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.87.

Get Adelaide Brighton alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adelaide Brighton in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, Línea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.