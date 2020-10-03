Short Interest in ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Drops By 17.6%

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Several research analysts have commented on AMIGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

