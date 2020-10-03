Short Interest in ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Drops By 17.6%

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Several research analysts have commented on AMIGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

