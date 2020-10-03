Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Expands By 20.9%

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,658,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 2,199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
