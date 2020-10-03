Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Drops By 18.6%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 553,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APDN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

