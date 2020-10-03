Short Interest in Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Drops By 18.2%

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASRT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assertio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.66 on Friday. Assertio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 117.10%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Assertio Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.