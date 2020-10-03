Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Grows By 21.5%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BYCBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

BYCBF remained flat at $$2,161.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,093.30. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,860.00 and a 52 week high of $2,251.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

