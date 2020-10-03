Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Decreases By 11.8%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF remained flat at $$8,483.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,987.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7,129.61. BELIMO has a one year low of $8,158.56 and a one year high of $8,483.21.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

