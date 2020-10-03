Short Interest in Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) Grows By 17.6%

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BICX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Biocorrx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.

