Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Drops By 9.9%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BUKS stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 117,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.