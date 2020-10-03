Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Grows By 13.0%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 745,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BZZUF traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BZZUF. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.