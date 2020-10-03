Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Grows By 13.4%

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.48.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.55. 261,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $312.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

