Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Grows By 13.4%

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.48.
Shares of CP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.55. 261,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $312.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
