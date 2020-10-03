Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 13.4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,397. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

