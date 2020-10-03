Short Interest in Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Drops By 10.3%

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CHAPQ remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,608. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98.
About Chaparral Energy
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.