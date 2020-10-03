Short Interest in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rises By 13.2%

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 231,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

