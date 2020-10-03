Short Interest in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Drops By 10.3%

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 9,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,063.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.41. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 192,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,579,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 360,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.