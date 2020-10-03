Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Increases By 13.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 9,226,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
