Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Increases By 13.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 9,226,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

