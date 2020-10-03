Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Increases By 13.3%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 187,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1,968.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 70.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000.

ICFI stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,621. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

