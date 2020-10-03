Short Interest in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) Declines By 10.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DBC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,731. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

