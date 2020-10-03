Short Interest in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 10.5%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of MYO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 94,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,950. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

