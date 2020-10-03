Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Drops By 12.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silicom by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.04. Silicom has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.