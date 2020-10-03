Short Interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Increases By 21.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

