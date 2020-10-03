Short Interest in Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 14.7%

Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,004,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.6 days.

Shares of TLSNF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Telia has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Telia Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

