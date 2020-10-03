Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Drops By 17.6%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKOMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

