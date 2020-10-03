SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.96 on Thursday. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.46.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $83,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Insiders have sold 172,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

