Siemens (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 0.7%

Siemens AG (ETR:SIE)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €107.80 ($126.82) and last traded at €107.88 ($126.92). Approximately 1,864,002 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.64 ($127.81).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31.

About Siemens (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

