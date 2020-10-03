Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIMO. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

